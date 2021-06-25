1,475 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

