KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

