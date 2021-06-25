Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,083,046 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

