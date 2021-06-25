Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.41. Glencore shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 36,935 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

