RMR Wealth Builders Has $81,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $152.10 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30.

