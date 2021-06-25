Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post sales of $95.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.76 million and the lowest is $94.88 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $393.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 48,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $507.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.