Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $186.50

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ARE opened at $183.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

