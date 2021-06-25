MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $382.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

