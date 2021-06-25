DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $8,527,400.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DexCom stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.17. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

