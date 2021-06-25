St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. Modwen Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. St. Modwen Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

