Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $180,500.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90.

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48.

ZUO opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

