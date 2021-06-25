North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Insider Charles Wake Buys 1,100 Shares

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) insider Charles Wake purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

LON NAS traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,566 ($59.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360. North Atlantic Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 2,670 ($34.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23). The company has a market capitalization of £639.24 million and a PE ratio of -38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,256.95.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

