Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

ETR WCH traded up €5.10 ($6.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €134.20 ($157.88). The company had a trading volume of 214,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1-year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

