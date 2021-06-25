Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.70.

Shares of ESI traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.29. 187,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,895. The stock has a market cap of C$372.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

