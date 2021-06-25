Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

