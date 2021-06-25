Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $774,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,079.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

