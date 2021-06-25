Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after buying an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30.

