Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $187.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

