SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6,339.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLMN. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

