ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3,219.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,160 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.89 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.