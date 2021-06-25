ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 295.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $360.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

