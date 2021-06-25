ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $5.30 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.95.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

