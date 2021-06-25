Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

