Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

