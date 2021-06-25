Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG opened at $2,246.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,327.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

