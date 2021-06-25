ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $247.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.