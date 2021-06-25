Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.35. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

