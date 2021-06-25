AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 360.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

