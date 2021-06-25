AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

