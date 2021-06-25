AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 325.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.