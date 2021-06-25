Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $873.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

