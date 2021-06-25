Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. 1,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.