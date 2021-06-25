Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 364,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,900. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

