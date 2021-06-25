Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of WNS worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. 181,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

