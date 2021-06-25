Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 409,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 191,489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 477,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,099. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

