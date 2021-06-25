Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. 6,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,989. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

