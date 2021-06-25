TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

