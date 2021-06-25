Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $251,580.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $251,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,513,383.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.