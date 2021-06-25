Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

