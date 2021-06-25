Fuse Network Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $436,753.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00098759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00159222 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.24 or 0.99793212 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.