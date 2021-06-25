Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 779 ($10.18).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PHNX stock opened at GBX 666.28 ($8.70) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 624 ($8.15) and a one year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,177.07.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

