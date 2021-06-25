Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $42.83

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,947 shares of company stock worth $5,600,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

