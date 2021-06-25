Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $47.16 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.67 or 0.00585735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00074302 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

