Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.84 on Friday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

