Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,519 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

