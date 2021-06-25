Qtron Investments LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMSI stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.