SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $53.22 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

