Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 39.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

HLT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

