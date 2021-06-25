Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $155.48 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

