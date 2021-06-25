ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 81.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $4,755,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

